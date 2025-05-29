Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar slammed President Tinubu’s administration as one of Nigeria’s most incompetent, accusing it of worsening poverty and favouring the elite

Atiku highlighted Nigeria’s worsening hunger crisis, citing a 75% fee hike on national ID cards and rising university costs that hurt the poor while benefiting the wealthy

He condemned the sharp rise in public debt under Tinubu, called the subsidy removal reckless, and urged a united opposition to fight for justice, freedom, and accountability

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration on its second anniversary, describing it as one of the most incompetent and disconnected governments in Nigeria’s democratic history.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and released on Thursday, May 29, Atiku accused the government of deepening poverty and prioritising the elite at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

As President Bola Tinubu marked two years in office, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned his government. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/@officialABAT

Source: UGC

Government widens poverty and inequality, Atiku claims

Atiku, in the statement released via X, highlighted that Nigeria has become the world’s poverty capital and ranks 18th on the Global Hunger Index 2024, surpassing even war-torn Sudan in malnutrition rates.

He condemned policy decisions, such as the 75% increase in National Identity Management fees and soaring university charges, which he said favour the wealthy and marginalise the poor.

“At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling to survive, government officials live in excess and approve budgets that benefit the elite. Policy after policy targets the poor while providing relief to the rich," Atiku said.

Debt crisis worsens under Tinubu’s watch

The former vice president also condemned the sharp rise in Nigeria’s public debt from approximately N49 trillion in 2023 to N144 trillion today, a 150% increase.

He blamed the federal government for driving the debt crisis, contrasting this with state governments’ efforts to reduce theirs.

“The justification that new borrowing is needed to fund the 2025 budget and soften fuel subsidy removal effects is weak and dishonest. It was the reckless removal of the subsidy that created much of today’s hardship," Atiku said.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, voiced strong criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s government on its second anniversary. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku concluded by calling for a united opposition to challenge what he described as “elite control” and to fight for economic justice, political freedom, and a government accountable to all Nigerians.

“We are here to rescue Nigeria. And we will not stop until that goal is achieved,” he declared.

Atiku, PDP blow hot over widespread endorsements of Tinubu

Previously Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly dismissed the recent wave of endorsements for President Bola Tinubu.

The duo, however, called the endorsements by APC governors and stakeholders a sign of panic and desperation.

Speaking, Atiku expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to challenge and defeat the ruling party in the 2027 elections, while the PDP pointed to the growing dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s leadership, particularly regarding his economic policies and governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng