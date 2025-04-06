The US revoked visas for South Sudanese passport holders due to the nation's refusal to accept repatriated citizens, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio

This decision aligns with President Trump's immigration policy, which prioritises mass deportations of unlawful migrants

The move comes amid concerns over South Sudan's political instability and fears of renewed civil conflict

The United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Rubio criticised South Sudan’s transitional government for failing to cooperate with repatriation efforts, stating, “Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them.”

Trump administration’s immigration policy in action

The visa revocation aligns with President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, which prioritises the removal of unlawful migrants and promises “mass deportations.”

South Sudanese nationals in the US had previously been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS), allowing them to remain temporarily due to unsafe conditions in their home country.

However, TPS for South Sudanese was set to expire on 3 May, further complicating their status.

Concerns over South Sudan’s stability

The decision comes amid growing fears that South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, may descend into civil war.

The country gained independence in 2011 but plunged into conflict two years later, resulting in over 400,000 deaths. A 2018 peace agreement halted the fighting, but key provisions, including a new constitution and unified armed forces, remain unfulfilled.

Recent violence and political tensions have further destabilised the fragile peace, with the US recently evacuating non-emergency staff from South Sudan.

About South Sudanese

South Sudanese people are the citizens of South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

The population is diverse, comprising numerous ethnic groups, including the Dinka, Nuer, and Shilluk, with a rich cultural heritage rooted in traditional music, dance, and storytelling.

However, the country has faced significant challenges, including a devastating civil war that erupted in 2013, leading to the loss of over 400,000 lives and displacing millions.

Despite ongoing struggles with political instability, poverty, and sporadic violence, the South Sudanese exhibit resilience and hope, striving for peace, development, and nation-building in their fledgling state.

US sends message to visa holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the U.S. Department of State reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring visa holders comply with all U.S. laws and immigration regulations in a Facebook post on March 17, 2025.

The statement emphasised that visa screening does not end once a visa is issued, as the department continuously monitors visa holders to ensure adherence to legal and immigration requirements.

The post warned that non-compliance could result in visa revocation and deportation. The announcement depicted the department's proactive approach to immigration oversight, aiming to maintain the integrity of the U.S. visa system.

Source: Legit.ng