WAEC has introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams

Over 1.9 million candidates have been registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format

WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has introduced stricter measures to curb examination malpractice as 1,959,636 candidates sit for the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC introduces new question arrangement as 1.9 million candidates write 2026 WASSCE. Photo: WAECNigeria

Source: Twitter

WAEC’s Head of National Office, Amos Dangut, announced the new measures during a press briefing on Monday, May 11, at the council’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

According to him, the examination body has upgraded its question serialisation technology so candidates will receive questions in different arrangements during the CBT examination.

“This innovation ensures that no two candidates have the same question sequence,” Dangut said, as disclosed by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The move is expected to reduce copying and organised cheating during the examination.

WAEC also warned candidates, parents, and schools against dealing with rogue websites and malpractice syndicates promising leaked answers or assistance during the exams. The council said anyone caught would face prosecution alongside penalties approved by the Nigeria Examinations Committee.

The examination body further explained that interest in the computer-based format has increased after its first rollout in 2025. Some schools outside Nigeria that use the WAEC syllabus, it said, have also adopted the CBT option.

Dangut said the exam started on April 21 with practical papers and will end on June 19.

Out of the total candidates registered, 958,564 are male, while 1,001,072 are female, showing higher female participation this year.

WAEC also disclosed that about 29,000 secondary school teachers selected by education ministries across the country are supervising the examination.

WAEC changes question pattern as 1.9 million students sit 2026 WASSCE exams. Photo: WAECNigeria

Source: UGC

The council acknowledged security concerns in parts of the country but said it is working with the Nigeria Police Force, state governments, and other agencies to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly.

WAEC added that results will be released 45 days after the final paper, while certificates will be available within 90 days, including digital copies accessible online.

WAEC releases 2026 private exam results

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council has released the 2026 Computer-Based WASSCE results for private candidates, First Series, with access made available through its official online portal.

WAEC, which said candidates can check their results within 12 hours of the announcement, urged them to use the approved portal while appreciating stakeholders for ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

The examination body also commended cooperation from candidates and officials, as it pointed out that the process was completed and results were now ready for nationwide access.

UTME highest scorers in Nigeria 2013–2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a compiled record of UTME highest scorers from 2013 to 2026 was released. It showed top-performing candidates who achieved outstanding scores in Nigeria’s highly competitive examination.

The list showed yearly standout candidates, including the recent 2026 top scorer Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, who scored 372, alongside other high achievers from previous years who set national benchmarks in the UTME.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng