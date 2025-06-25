Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - President Bola Tinubu has told Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state not to be swayed by 'the noise of coalition groups'.

According to Tinubu, opposition figures working together to unseat him are "political internally-displaced persons (IDPs).”

Tinubu plays down coalition's moves

President Tinubu on Wednesday, June 25, was in Lafia, Nasarawa state, for a one-day working visit to commission major infrastructure projects executed by Governor Sule during his second term in office.

During the visit, the president commissioned several key projects, including the Lafia Interchange Flyover and Underpass, the new Nasarawa State secretariat, the dualised Shemdan Road in Lafia, as well as operational vehicles for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), security agencies, and agricultural equipment.

In Lafia, the Nigerian leader said while speaking to the audience:

"Those in the perdition of coalition suddenly, yes, don't pay them any attention. They are the political IDPs. Please don't give them a hope. The hope is here."

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's criticism of the anti-government coalition comes as political realignments continue to take shape ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

With fractures evident within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), several opposition figures are exploring new alliances. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) emerged as a potential platform for regrouping dissatisfied politicians and former presidential contenders.

On March 20, 2025, opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and Peter Obi, publicly announced a coalition aimed at unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election. The group contended that Tinubu’s economic policies have fuelled inflation, eroded purchasing power, and failed to deliver meaningful relief to ordinary Nigerians.

