Nigeria and Saint Lucia have signed a Technical Manpower Assistance (TMA) agreement

The development is part of efforts to deepen South-South cooperation and reconnect with the African diaspora in the Caribbean

Describing the agreement as “a great achievement”, the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps boss, Yusuf Buba Yakub, explained that it marked a key step in implementing President Bola Tinubu’s vision of strengthened bilateral partnership

Castries, Saint Lucia - Nigeria and Saint Lucia have signed a Technical Manpower Assistance (TMA) agreement outlining strategies for deploying skilled Nigerian professionals to the island country.

Per a statement on Wednesday night, July 2, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, the development is part of efforts to deepen South-South cooperation and reconnect with the African diaspora in the Caribbean.

Saint Lucia's Technical Aid Corps as a diplomacy initiative

Yusuf Buba Yakub, the director-general (DG) of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps, was said to have signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria, while Janelle Modeste-Stephen, the acting permanent secretary, ministry of external Aaffairs, international trade, civil aviation and diaspora affairs, signed on behalf of the eastern Caribbean Island on Wednesday, July 2, at the ministry of external affairs, Castries, Saint Lucia.

Describing the agreement as "a great achievement," Yakub noted that it marked a key step in implementing "President Tinubu's vision of strengthened bilateral and regional partnerships."

Yakub said:

"This is an outstanding achievement, just days after Mr. President's directive to deploy technical aid to Saint Lucia and the wider Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).”

Legit.ng reports that OECS comprises Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. These seven countries are the full member states, while Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands are associate members.

Nigeria to send teachers, others to Saint Lucia

Furthermore, Yakub stated that the agreement allows Nigeria to send expert volunteers, including teachers, medical professionals, agriculturists, and others, who will serve for two years in the host countries.

The Nigerian government will be responsible for their allowances and logistics, while the host countries will provide accommodation and local support.

"These students who will benefit from the scholarship will have a chance to reconnect with their roots and heritage," Yakub said, referring also to the broader cultural and educational exchange announced by President Tinubu during his address to the Special Joint Sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia on Monday, June 30, in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia rapport: 300 Nigerian beneficiaries recorded

Since the inception of the President Tinubu administration in May 2023, Yakub stated that over 300 Nigerian professionals have been deployed across Africa, the Pacific, and the Caribbean.

He shared:

"Since my appointment in August, we've deployed volunteers to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, and other African nations. This programme was nearly dormant, but Mr. President revived it with his strong foreign policy vision.

"Right now, we are deploying volunteers to Jamaica. Some are already there, and others will fly out tomorrow from Abuja. Four nurses will depart for Jamaica tomorrow (Thursday, July 3). Additionally, six medical doctors are scheduled to leave for Grenada on July 9th.”

He added that further engagements are ongoing with the Dominican Republic, Belize, and the DG of the OECS to create a regional framework for technical assistance.

Yakub explained:

"One of our volunteers in Jamaica popularised Adire (Yoruba fabric design), which has become so popular that Jamaicans now produce it locally, calling it Jadire. They even export it to the United States."

Beyond diplomacy and development, Yakub said the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) is becoming a revenue-generating platform.

Legit.ng laernt that Jamaica has formally requested 400 experts, who are willing to pay. Instead of importing labour from Asia, they reportedly want Nigerian professionals.

Yakub said:

"We are exporting Nigeria's human capital with dignity, creating opportunities for our people, and reinforcing Nigeria's leadership across the Global South."

The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps boss noted that the TAC initiative aligns with President Tinubu's 4D foreign policy: Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography, with Onanuga adding that the Nigerian leader's 4D foreign policy is strengthening the country's global influence while promoting professional development, cultural exchange, and solidarity with historically connected nations.

