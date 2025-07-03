Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, and others left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because they could not take over the party’s leadership.

Wike said Mark, who was a former Senate President, wanted to be PDP chairman but was denied.

As reported by The Sun, Wike stated this during a media briefing with journalists on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The former Rivers state governor said the Atiku-led coalition is made up of individuals who are hungry because they are no longer in power.

The FCT minister urged Nigerians to consider the rationale behind the coalition.

“Nigerians need to be careful of this group of Nigerians who are angry because they lost power.

“Nigerians know everybody. For how long would you continue to deceive them? Who would want to listen to these kinds of people?”

Wike claimed that the politicians in the opposition coalition have decimated themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The opposition has decimated itself.”

