The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Obafemi Hamzat as its governorship candidate for Lagos ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the direct primary of the party, which was held across the state.

Hamzat, who is currently serving as the deputy governor of the state, praised the conduct of the exercise, stating that the process was peaceful, transparent and a reflection of internal democracy within the ruling party.

APC declares Obafemi Hamzat as its 2027 governorship candidate Photo Credit: @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

The deputy governor also commended APC members for their turnout and orderly participation in the primary election.

According to The Nation, the deputy governor defeated his main challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal.

Source: Legit.ng