Breaking: APC Declares Winner in Lagos Governorship Primary
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Obafemi Hamzat as its governorship candidate for Lagos ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the direct primary of the party, which was held across the state.
Hamzat, who is currently serving as the deputy governor of the state, praised the conduct of the exercise, stating that the process was peaceful, transparent and a reflection of internal democracy within the ruling party.
The deputy governor also commended APC members for their turnout and orderly participation in the primary election.
According to The Nation, the deputy governor defeated his main challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng