FCT, Abuja - The wave of defections has hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as some of its prominent chieftains have dumped the party.

APC chieftains dumped the ruling party to join the newly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Malami, Oyegun, Amaechi, others dump APC for ADC.

Legit.ng reports that the national opposition movement led by former vice president Atiku Abubakar had adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of prominent APC chieftains who have joined ADC coalition to unseat Tinubu in 2027.

Abubakar Malami

Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-Minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami announced his resignation from the APC to the ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

John Oyegun

Former APC National Chairman, John Oyegun,

Rotimi Amaechi

Nasir El-Rufai

Lauretta Onochie

Sadique Abubakar

Rauf Aregbesola

Solomon Dalong

Dalong was former Minister of Youth and Sports under Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.)

He was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State during the 2023 election.

ADC Leaders Step Down For David Mark, Aregbesola

Recall that ADC leaders handed over the structure of the party to the national opposition movement.

The ADC leaders resigned to allow David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola take over as the interim national chairman and secretary of the party.

Recall that Atiku-led coalition had adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 election.

Coalition announces Mark, Aregbesola as leaders

Recall that President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Mark and ex-governor of Osun Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its adopted ADC.

According to multiple sources, the coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

