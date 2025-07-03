FCT minister Nyesom Wike has criticised Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and other top politicians who recently announced the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition

Druing a media parley on Thursday, Wike mentioned why Atiku, ex-Senate President David Mark, Ovation publisher Dele Momodu and ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai joined the ADC

The FCT minister also challenged the ADC and explained what the PDP should do to wrestle power from President Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed the formation of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, insisting that the group lacks credibility and cohesion to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Ahead of the 2027 election, FCT minister Nyesom Wike mentions why Atiku can't wrestle power with Tinubu. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike reacts as opposition leaders form ADC

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's opposition leaders on Wednesday, July 2, unveiled a new coalition which they say is aimed at unseating the ruling party in Africa’s biggest democracy ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The coalition unveiling took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, challenging President Tinubu's APC party, is believed to be led by Atiku and Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential vote.

Interestingly, David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, respectively, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.

Wike mentions actual reason Atiku, David Mark and other top politicians joined the ADC. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike blasts Atiku, David Mark, El-Rufai

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 3, Wike said:

“There is no coalition. The opposition has decimated themselves. The only party that can, if they put themselves well, challenge this government is the PDP.”

As reported by Daily Trust, the FCT minister accused David Mark of attempting to hijack the PDP leadership before defecting to become the interim chairman of the ADC-led coalition.

Speaking further, Wike also accused Atiku Abubakar of repeated defections purely for personal ambition.

“Atiku was in PDP, he left and joined AC, from AC, he came back to PDP, left again and joined the APC, then came back to PDP—and now he has left again and joined the ADC. Dem born you, born everytime leave, leave. They just want where they will be in charge,” he said.

Wike further hinted that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's participation in the coalition was motivated by political rejection.

“If El-Rufai. If the president did not dump him, would there have been a coalition on his part?”

Watch Wike's interview below;

Read more about ADC, Wike here:

2027: Wike speaks on PDP's zoning, presidential candidate

Legit.ng previously reported that at a meeting hosted by FCT minister Nyesom Wike, some concerned leaders in the People Democratic Party have agreed that the party must zone its presidential ticket to the South in 2027.

They made the call to the leadership of the PDP after meeting with Wike in Abuja on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The stakeholders also insisted that Senator Sam Anyanwu remains the national secretary of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng