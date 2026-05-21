An elderly Nigerian man got people talking after showing off the car he bought several decades ago

The individual mentioned that he used the car to travel from Ibadan to Lagos twice a week in the past

He mentioned the exact year he bought it and what the car does in water whenever he drives it

An elderly man has gone viral online as he proudly shows off the car he bought in 1981, which he still uses to travel from Lagos to Ibadan twice a week.

He could be seen with the car in the video, which he called a Volkswagen Beetle, and according to him, he bought it brand new; it is a very strong car.

Man sparks reactions online after flaunting car he bought in 1981. Photo Source: TikTok/vintagecarsof_lagos

Source: TikTok

Elderly man speaks about his expensive car

In the TikTok video, he also explained that the car doesn’t use water.

The man said:

"That year, I bought it 2,000. Brand new one."

"This vehicle you're seeing is what they call Volkswagen Beetle. The one I bought in 1981. I use it to travel from Ibadan to Lagos twice a week."

Elderly Nigerian man stuns people as he shows off car he bought decades ago. Photo Source: TikTok/vintagecarsof_lagos

Source: TikTok

After mentioning the price he bought the car in 1981, he showed the compartment of the car to share a view of the engine.

The elderly man said in the video posted by @vintagecarsof_lagos:

"Sometimes when the water is on the road, the car will move like a canoe in the water. It's a very good car, it is durable and it doesn't use water. It's a very durable and strong car as far back as the early 70s."

Reactions as man shows off car

FACELESS said:

"In some years coming the Benz wey dey the back go become the same story too 😩😂… na why I dey calm down."

Feelme_Tamoe added:

"My dad bought his own #3,000. He later parked it in our family house. One day, one of my uncles came and told my mum that my dad said he should bring the car to Akure. There was no phones then. He went with the car and when my dad came during weekend he said he didn't send him. It became a family issue. Till today, that uncle of mine never came back to our town."

D’Chigozies shared:

"When I go tell my children say I buy Lexus 7 million for 2026 then go shock😂😂 by then cars go don dey sell for 80-100 million."

Olayinka Segun Green Asiwaju wrote:

"Sir, you were one of the rich men of that era. 2,000 naira in the early 70’s over 20 million naira in 2026."

Aloyinloko 1 noted:

"Go and study time value of money, you will know that the 2k is around 20M now."

Maxiboy shared:

"My father bought pevgeot 404 for 2600 in year 1979."

Milaris Glams N More noted:

"i told my husband i love this car, i would like to have it in my garage and one other Bentley as vintage."

JOSH noted:

"My dad first car then 😂😂 it was gifted to him over 25yrs ago."

LAMZY noted:

"My dad use this car in white in 1993 he loves the car so much,brand new."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral online after saying he was looking for a wife.

In a video on TikTok, he showed a car and said he would give it to any lady who agreed to marry him. He also showed the car key to prove the car was his.

Man’s first car fails on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after taking his first car to church to be blessed.

He said he bought the car in 2012 and took it to church for prayers. After the church service, he even drove his pastor home in the car. But on his way home, the car broke down on the road and could not move again.

Source: Legit.ng