Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has accused politicians and their supporters of the national opposition movement of contradicting themselves after adopting the the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Omokri said there are five contradictions with the ADC that should cause Nigerians to think ahead of the 2027.

Reno Omokri lists 5 contradiction with ADC. Photo credit: @atiku/@renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the Atiku-led coalition taking adopting ADC said those who can remove the FCT minister Nyesom Wike from the PDP want to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

Writing via his X handle, @renoomokri, he said:

“You claim you will remove President Tinubu from office, but could not remove his minister from the PDP. Rather, it was his minister, Wike, who uprooted you from the PDP. Make that make sense.

“You are using X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Malami for joining ADC! Is this not the same Malami who banned X in Nigeria?

“You say Buhari was a failure. Now you are packaging a party led by Buhari's ministers. How could Buhari fail and his ministers win?

“Peter Obi called these individuals "structures of criminality," and now, suddenly, they are the structures he will use to restructure Nigeria?

“Reno Omokri is a hypocrite for believing in President Tinubu, but Peter Obi is a patriot for aligning with Nasir el-Rufai.”

He concluded by asking “Can you please help make sense of these dilemmas?

ADC leaders step down For David Mark, Aregbesola

Recall that the ADC leaders have handed over the structure of the party to the national opposition movement.

The ADC leaders resigned to allow David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola take over as the interim national chairman and secretary of the party.

Buhari’s ex-Minister dumps APC, defects to ADC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-Minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, announced his resignation from the APC to ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

