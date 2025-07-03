Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, responded to the allegations of land grabbing for his son

Wike reacted to the allegation on Thursday, July 3, during a media chat in the FCT, Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng

Wike described the accusation as a story sponsored by an unnamed 'failed politician' from Adamawa state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has insisted that the claim that he allocated vast hectares of land to one of his sons is a fabrication.

Speaking during a media chat on Thursday morning, July 3, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike described the accusation as a falsehood from the vault of those whose mission is to malign him.

Allegation against 'Abuja landlord' Wike

Legit.ng reports that a story by a media outlet (not Legit.ng), trended on Thursday, June 26, alleging that Wike 'intensified his mindless looting of Abuja lands' and allocated 2,082 hectares worth $3.6 billion to his son, Joaquin, in Maitama, Asokoro, and other areas in Abuja.

The media platform claimed that it is "still poring through a cornucopia of Abuja land allocations" allegedly signed by Wike since he assumed office as FCT minister in August 2023. The online newspaper stated that its early review showed how the minister allegedly prioritised allotments to his immediate family members, "spurning federal regulations against abusing public office for personal enrichment".

However, reacting to the report, which gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), the FCT minister maintained that he had never made such an allocation.

When informed by one of the journalists of rumours that President Bola Tinubu had directed an investigation into the issue, and asked if he had been invited by any committee set up by the Nigerian leader, Wike responded:

"To those who say the president directed, let them wait for the committee to invite me. They think the president has no job to do."

The video can be watched below:

VeryDarkMan tackles Wike in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent social media personality, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), led a protest in Abuja.

VDM and several children protested at the entrance of Wike's office.

The protest follows Wike’s announcement of plans to withhold 10 percent of the FCT internally-generated revenue (IGR) statutory allocated to the area councils over the non-payment of minimum wage to primary school teachers in the territory.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

