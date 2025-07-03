Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has issued 48 hour ultimatum to its 2023 Former Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to formally resign his membership of the party.

The party said it is important for Obi to resign having formally joined the coalition party.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, via the party’s X handle @NgLabour on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Ifoh said desperate politicians can't birth new Nigeria while describing "members of the coalition are power mongers whose only interest was self and not the people."

“Labour Party has consistently said it is not part of the coalition and therefore, any of our members who is part of the coalition is given within 48 hours to formally resign his membership of the party.

"Labour Party is not available for people with dual agenda, people with deceptive persona. The party will not avail itself to individuals who have one leg in one Party and another leg elsewhere. People that in the morning, they will claim to be in the Labour Party and in the evening they are in coalition.”

