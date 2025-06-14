Claims appeared online that Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), owns a private jet

Those circulating the claim alleged that Wike's purported jet, allegedly worth N15 billion, almost crashed

Reacting to the viral speculation, Lere Olayinka, the senior special adviser to Wike, took a swipe at the rumour mongers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Lere Olayinka, media aide to Nyesom Wike, has reacted to reports that a Bombardier Global Express 5000/6000 series jet allegedly owned by his principal almost crashed.

Legit.ng reports that social media recently buzzed with a clip that allegedly featured Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), praying hard while 'pilots made frantic efforts' to stabilise the jet he was allegedly aboard. The jet allegedly worths N15 billion.

Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, takes a swipe at rumour peddlers amid plane crash speculation involving his principal. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The video, which reportedly contained Wike’s voice, only showed the interior of an aircraft with supposed pilots allegedly speaking in the background.

The voice said:

“Satan, you are a liar! Father, Father! Oh, Jehovah. Blood of Jesus! Father, it is time to prove yourself! Jesus, you are in charge! Ohhhh Jehovah! Save my soul, save my soul, save my soul!”

Legit.ng cannot immediately ascertain if the voice in the video is AI-generated.

But reacting via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Olayinka slammed those peddling the rumours and circulating the video.

He wrote recently:

“Private jet with only you and your friends or family members on board.

“Who will record such video and shared it on social media?

“You, your friend or family member?"

Olayinka added:

“And plane was having issues on air, only your voice was heard, others were calm. Dem chop winch abi?

“Make una dey use una sense small small nah.”

Wike denies collapse rumour

In the same vein, in April, Wike denied the rumour that he recently collapsed due to ill-health.

At the time, reports on social media claimed that the FCT minister collapsed in Abuja and was flown outside the country for treatment.

Wike says he will write condolence letters of detractors. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike described the rumour as the handiwork of persons trying to score cheap political points, adding that it was circulated to divert attention from the strong allegations against Siminalayi Fubara, suspended governor of Rivers, by George Nwaeke, the state’s former head of service.

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

Wike shares near-death experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike narrated how he survived a plane crash while giving a Thanksgiving at a church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital in June 2023.

During the same event, the former Rivers state governor recalled that in 2018, he was poisoned at the campaign secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and experienced liver and kidney failure as diagnosed in a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng