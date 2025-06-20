Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has got Nigerians talking when he promised to increase the pay of his band

The minister, at the commissioning of a new road, made the promise, after the band made phrases that sounded like Chinese language

After the promise, the band continued with another song, saying agreement is agreement, a phrase known with the FCT minister

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has caught Nigerians talking when he promised to increase the pay of the official music band during the commissioning ceremony of a road in Abuja on Thursday, June 20.

Wike made the lighthearted comment at the inauguration of the collector road, which has just been completed. The road linked the Mabushio to the Judges' Quarters in Katampe. The project was executed by a Chinese construction company.

Nigerians react as Wike promises to increase band money after singing in Chinese Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Why did Wike increase his band's pay

During the progress of the event, the band's leader surprised the audience with a comic performance when he mimicked a tone which sounded like speaking in Chinese. The gesture was a playful nod to the nationality of the contractor.

Wike, who was obviously amused and impressed, then responded that “now that my band can sing in the Chinese language, I’ll now increase their fees.” His response prompted cheers and laughter from the crowd.

The band quickly seized the moment and launched into another catchy chorus, saying "agreement is agreement," and ended it with another Chinese-like phrase that delighted the audience.

Nigerians' reactions to Wike's comment

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the trending video and expressed their view about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

OnePuckett wrote:

"Whether you like him or not, wike na one kind man sha, he always has his ways and content too, them for dey compile all these things dey post am make people dey watch na,... and btw I hope it's his money he's spending on live band."

Bop Daddy commented:

"Wike nah content creator .. I don’t know what he’s doing in politics."

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike promises band Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Amugbo reacted:

"For no reason, I just like this man. If he comes out for president, I must vote for I am under any party, he likes, makes him dey. He and Oga Dino Melaye."

Cyberhomes commented:

"Wike no get problem na agreement e like and u just stick to am. So u think before u enter an agreement with am."

Engr C.Peter tweeted:

"Wike is a man filled with confidence and boldness. One might not like his way of doing things, but Wike remains stable on his own terms and conditions. I admire him for that."

See the video here:

Tinubu addresses issues between Wike and Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been able to address two major challenges that arose from the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and appointed a sole administrator as a result of the political crisis in the state.

Governor Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, are the two major political gladiators in the crisis rocking the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng