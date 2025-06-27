President Bola Tinubu's brokered peace meeting with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians

Former Senator Shehu Sani, in his reaction, maintained that even if the agreement was not favourable, the governor has to give room for peace to return to the state

Sani, in his view, explained that the governor cannot be compared to activist and politician Omoyele Sowore

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth National Assembly, has reacted to the peace brokered between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, by President Bola Tinubu.

The former senator, while commenting on the development in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis, explained that the deal Fubara might have agreed upon might not be favourable to the embattled governor, but there is a need to return peace to the state.

Senator Shehu Sani compares Governor Siminalayi Fubara to Omoyele Sowore Photo Credit: @ShehuSani, @SimFubaraKSC, @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani compares Fubara to Sowore

Senator Sani then compared Governor Fubara to activist and presidential candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore. He posited that if it were the activist, he would not have accepted the deal.

Shehu Sani's tweet reads:

"The reconciliation efforts in Rivers are good news. Peace needs to return to the state, and Fubara needs to return to his seat as soon as possible. I know that those who fought for Fubara are not happy and want him to continue fighting. Fubara is Sim and not Comrade Sowore. The battle may not be over, but let peace return to Rivers for now."

See Shehu Sani's tweet here:

Tinubu meets Wike, Fubara in Abuja

President Tinubu had on Thursday, June 26, held a closed-door meeting with Fubara and Wike, in which the duo agreed that a peaceful deal had been reached and that they had agreed to work together.

Earlier this year, Tinubu declared a state of emergency, announced the suspension of the governor and the state house of assembly loyal to the former governor. But Abbas, at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, disclosed the plan of the national assembly to set up a reconciliation committee.

President Bola Tinubu suspends Governor Siminalayi Fubara Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

State of Emergency: NASS endorses Tinubu's action

The National Assembly subsequently endorsed President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. The House of Representatives constituted a 21-member ad hoc committee to provide an oversight function for the sole administrator appointed by the president in the state.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee was chaired by House Leader Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who had already commenced engagement with the key stakeholders in the state.

Consequently, the Senate on the same day constituted its committee to oversee the activities of the Rivers administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd). Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the development during the plenary.

Sins of Fubara that Tinubu mentioned

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu finally suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy and the Rivers State House of Assembly following the political crisis rocking the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night, March 18, Tinubu pointed out three times that the suspended governor abused the rule of law.

The president also recalled that he had made efforts to ensure a lasting peace, but the parties involved have refused to comply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng