2027: Wike-led PDP Stakeholders Mention Zone That Should Produce Party’s Presidential Candidate
- At a meeting hosted by FCT minister Nyesom Wike, some concerned leaders in the People Democratic Party have agreed that the party must zone its presidential ticket to the South in 2027
- They made this call to the leadership of the PDP after meeting with Wike in Abuja on Monday, June 9
- The stakeholders also insisted that maintained that Senator Sam Anyanwu remains the national secretary of the party
Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have asked the party leadership to unequivocally zone the candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections to the South.
2027: PDP told to pick presidential candidate from South
The stakeholders made the call in a communique read by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following a meeting held in Abuja on Monday, June 9.
As reported by The Punch, they resolved that the candidacy for presidency in 2027 must be zoned to the South.
They also affirmed the election of Senator Sam Anyanwu as the national secretary of the party, in line with the Supreme Court judgment, adding that going forward, only the secretary could issue notices of meeting, in line with the party’s constitution.
2027: Wike’s group backs Anyanwu as party's secretary
“The PDP eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders resolve as follows; In the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal Character principles and respect for our party Constitution, the party must make an unequivocal announcement, zoning its Presidential Candidate to the South in the 2027 general election,” the communique read.
They therefore demanded that the acting national chairman and the national secretary of the party, jointly issue a notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), “with an attached agenda for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party being the only pathway to abide by extant laws.”
The stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to the party.
2027 election: “What I’m doing to rescue PDP,” Saraki speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections
Saraki expressed optimism about the party’s prospects and noted that the PDP has time to resolve its leadership crisis and restore itself as a vibrant opposition in Nigeria
Speaking in Kwara state on Tuesday, Saraki hinted at progress being made, with reconciliation efforts gaining momentum ahead of the PDP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for the end of June
Source: Legit.ng
