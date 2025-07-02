2027 Election: “Coalition on the Menu,” Atiku Declares As He Hosts Peter Obi, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, July 2, hosted Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, at his residence in Abuja.
In a video shared by the former VP on his X page on Wednesday, Atiku declared that “the coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections is on the menu.
Legit.ng reported that Atiku made this move after Peter Obi recently disclosed his readiness to spend only four years in power if elected president in 2027.
Captioning the video posted on his X account, Atiku wrote, ‘Coalition on the menu’.
Watch the video below;

