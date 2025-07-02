Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abuja - The leadership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that the party remains united.

The national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, made this assertion and added that disciplinary action would be taken at the appropriate time against members working to undermine it.

Damagum spoke during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2, following a PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held to consolidate party unity after the reinstatement of Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

He said:

“To those that are contemplating, they should not, they have no place and there’s nowhere that will be as accommodating as our party. But if they feel there are, I will wish them good luck. But I know they will run back.

“I want to re-emphasise that if you are a member of the People’s Democratic Party, we are drawing a line for those who go to demarket the party. We are watching them and we will take appropriate actions at the right time.”

2027: ADC rejects adoption of party by Atiku-led coalition

Damagum issued this warning after Legit.ng reported that a crisis is brewing in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) adopted by the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

This is as a group of party members, in a statement on Wednesday, July 2, rejected its adoption by the opposition coalition, saying it is not a one-man project.

Legit.ng reported that the National Opposition Coalition Group had adopted the party for the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng