Some of the presidential hopefuls in the National Opposition Coalition Group, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are still pondering the options before them

In April, Atiku declared that only a coalition can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

In this report, Legit.ng highlights three reasons that can contribute to Atiku defeating Tinubu if he secures the coalition's ticket

FCT, Abuja - As the politics of 2027 heat up, politicians are scheming to take or retain power.

In light of this, the big question on the lips of many Nigerians is, can former Vice President (VP), Atiku Abubakar, defeat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be elected Nigeria's leader?

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019 and 2023, has been rooting for a coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

The move involves the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and a one-time board chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Akin Ricketts.

Atiku, erstwhile Nigerian No.2 citizen, has contacted key political figures across party lines.

In this report, Legit.ng looks at three key factors that can help Atiku defeat Tinubu in the event he emerges as the coalition's standardbearer.

1) Broad-based support

Atiku, from Adamawa state, enjoys support from a diverse base. He has allies from the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Some political stakeholders strongly support Atiku because of his purported commitment to matters of national interest.

2) Atiku touted as 'the unifier'

Atiku is christened 'The Uniifier' by his supporters, who say the tag was born out of the necessity of the times.

The ex-VP expressed solidarity with those alleging marginalisation and promised at several fora to unify Nigeria if elected president.

3) Public frustration

Many Nigerians are of the opinion that the economy is unfriendly in the West African country since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023; hence, they would not mind a change in leadership.

In the past year, tottering inflation has sent food prices up, making it difficult for many people to afford three meals per day.

Already, local food production had dipped, largely because farmers in the country’s food-producing northern regions face attacks from armed groups like Boko Haram and bandits.

Veteran Atiku may vie again

Atiku has earned the moniker of Nigeria’s veteran presidential election contestant.

The 78-year-old has contested unsuccessfully for the president of Nigeria at six different election cycles: 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

What's Atiku's chance in 2027 election?

Atiku’s closest chance to become president was in 2019 and 2023. He came in a close second in 2023 with a total of 6,984,520 votes behind the incumbent President Tinubu, who scored 8,794,726 votes, the lowest in contemporary history that any president ever polled. But there are forces in the opposition coalition who feel that Atiku has had his time and that others have served him long enough. His ambition to be president is largely believed to be responsible for the current crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Many of the governors and other stakeholders do not want to work hard to put the party in shape, only for Atiku to come and ‘grab’ the ticket again.

Besides, a majority of them still believe in the zoning principle and therefore hold the view that power must remain in the south, a decision that is evidently counter to Atiku’s interest.

