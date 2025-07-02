2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Sends Strong Message to Tinubu on Shettima, Kwankwaso, "You'll Lose"
- There are speculations of a plot to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima on the APC ticket
- The recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the APC by various party stakeholders and groups, while consistently leaving out the name of Shettima, added fresh plots to the race for 2027
- Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele waded in and explained why President Tinubu should consider keeping Shettima as his running mate
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu against making Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso his lieutenant, saying, "if you make him vice-president (VP), you will lose".
The Lagos-based cleric spoke in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, June 30, seen by Legit.ng.
Ayodele stated that President Tinubu would "pay dearly for it" if he substitutes Shettima in the 2027 election.
His words:
“This is my message to Tinubu again. Don’t think that Nasir El-Rufai is a devil. Don’t make Rabiu Kwankwaso vice-president. If you make him vice-president, you will lose.
“Also, don’t remove Shettima, but Shettima is 90 percent gone. But Tinubu would pay dearly for it if you remove Shettima. This Shettima thing will cause wahala (sic).”
Ayodele’s message on Akume
Furthermore, the outspoken cleric advised President Tinubu against overdependence on the new All Progressives Congress (APC) entrants. He also counseled APC leaders against making George Akume, the current secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), their national chairman.
Ayodele said:
“Secondly, don't make Akume your party chairman. If you make Akume your party chairman, sincerely, 80 percent, the APC will lose (in the 2027 presidential election). Don’t use Akume, it is a warning. If you do it, you will lose. It is not social media that will vote for you. All these decampings are deceit. They just decamp because they want to destroy you, Tinubu. Don’t get too carried away.”
He added:
“See, it is Atiku Abubakar they want to give. Your position (Tinubu), it is Atiku they are pushing. Give Kwankwaso minister, not vice-president, not chairman. "
Primate Ayodele's video can be viewed below:
Read more on the 2027 election:
- Tinubu breaks silence on El-Rufai, Atiku's coalition ahead of 2027 election
- VP fate in 2027 election: Barau speaks amid reports he may replace Shettima as Tinubu's running mate
- 2027 election: 'Peter Obi has accepted to become VP candidate,' Tinubu's spokesman speaks, makes claim
'Petrol will be N600/litre', Ayodele speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele explained that Nigeria is on the cusp of experiencing relief from the crippling burden of high fuel prices, a situation that has adversely affected citizens across the nation.
Renowned for his prophetic declarations, Primate Ayodele stated that God revealed to him that petrol will drop to N600/litre.
Ayodele's message of imminent reduced fuel prices ignited reactions from his followers, with the worshippers expressing their fervent belief in the expected positive prophecy.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.