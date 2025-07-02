There are speculations of a plot to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima on the APC ticket

The recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the APC by various party stakeholders and groups, while consistently leaving out the name of Shettima, added fresh plots to the race for 2027

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele waded in and explained why President Tinubu should consider keeping Shettima as his running mate

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu against making Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso his lieutenant, saying, "if you make him vice-president (VP), you will lose".

The Lagos-based cleric spoke in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, June 30, seen by Legit.ng.

Ayodele stated that President Tinubu would "pay dearly for it" if he substitutes Shettima in the 2027 election.

His words:

“This is my message to Tinubu again. Don’t think that Nasir El-Rufai is a devil. Don’t make Rabiu Kwankwaso vice-president. If you make him vice-president, you will lose.

“Also, don’t remove Shettima, but Shettima is 90 percent gone. But Tinubu would pay dearly for it if you remove Shettima. This Shettima thing will cause wahala (sic).”

Ayodele’s message on Akume

Furthermore, the outspoken cleric advised President Tinubu against overdependence on the new All Progressives Congress (APC) entrants. He also counseled APC leaders against making George Akume, the current secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), their national chairman.

Ayodele said:

“Secondly, don't make Akume your party chairman. If you make Akume your party chairman, sincerely, 80 percent, the APC will lose (in the 2027 presidential election). Don’t use Akume, it is a warning. If you do it, you will lose. It is not social media that will vote for you. All these decampings are deceit. They just decamp because they want to destroy you, Tinubu. Don’t get too carried away.”

He added:

“See, it is Atiku Abubakar they want to give. Your position (Tinubu), it is Atiku they are pushing. Give Kwankwaso minister, not vice-president, not chairman. "

Primate Ayodele's video can be viewed below:

