The 2023 Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, has clarified his rumoured alliance with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP ahead of the 2027 election

In an interactive session, Peter Obi assured his supporters that he had no agreement with Atiku, further ruling out growing speculations about a Vice President slot

Peter Obi also spoke about the rising clamour for political coalitions and warned that he would not be part of any alliance founded on desperation for power, not people-centred governance

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has laid to rest the growing speculations about a possible alliance, firmly stating that he had no agreement with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on any joint ticket for 2027.

Peter Obi rules out alliance with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Recall that Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, had claimed that Obi has accepted to become a vice-presidential (VP) candidate in the 2027 election.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, SelahMeditate, Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, predicted that Obi would disappoint his staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'.

Peter Obi speaks on pact with Atiku

Speaking during a live session on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, on Sunday night, June 29, Obi reaffirmed not only his presidential ambition but his resolute commitment to serve just one term if elected, since President Bola Tinubu would, by 2027, have done the first four years slot of the South, The Guardian reported.

Amid preparations for the next general election in Nigeria, Obi said:

“My character and integrity mean more to me than the title of President,” Obi declared. “If the consensus is for two years, I will serve for two years, and within that time, I will inject competence, capacity and compassion into the heart of governance.”

Peter Obi announces that he will be contesting for president in 2027, rules out VP offer and joint ticket with Atiku. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

In a statement released on Monday, June 30, by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Research (POMR), Obi set the record straight.

Obi stated:

"If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians. Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it."

The POMR quoted the former Anambra state governor as saying:

“If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May, 2031."

Speaking further, the former governor of Anambra state, Obi described zoning not as a convenience, but as a moral anchor, one he upheld at great personal and political cost during his time as governor.

“I championed zoning in Anambra. I paid the price. But I remain faithful to that principle.”.

