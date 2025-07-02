2027 Election: New Twist as APC Suspends Chairman, Gives Reason
- Executive members of the APC in Gayam ward, Lafia local government area (LGA) of Nasarawa, have suspended the party’s state chairman, Aliyu Bello
- The ward leaders said Bello’s actions had brought embarrassment to the party and undermined its efforts to build internal cohesion and advance its objectives ahead of the 2027 election
- The ward chairman of Gayam, Ibrahim Iliyasu, stated that the decision was taken in response to findings that Bello had allegedly committed a serious breach of party loyalty and discipline
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections and politics in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Aliyu Bello, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa, has been suspended by his ward leadership in the northcentral state over alleged anti-party conduct.
As reported by Daily Trust, Ibrahim Ilyasu, chairman of the APC Gayam ward in Lafia local government area (LGA), announced the sanction during a press briefing on Tuesday, July 1.
Channels Television also noted the development.
Iliyasu alleged that Bello was openly indulging in anti-party activities by promoting and campaigning for an aspirant from another political party.
Iliyasu said:
"We, the undersigned Executive Members of the All Progressives Congress, Gayam Ward in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state, hereby write to formally suspend you, Hon. Aliyu Bello, from the party with immediate effect."
The APC ward officials added:
“In line with the powers vested in us as ward executives under Article 21 (D)(i)-(iii) of the APC Constitution, and having consulted widely with stakeholders within the ward, we have resolved to suspend you (Bello) pending further investigation and disciplinary action by higher party organs."
Politics of Nasarawa ahead of 2027 election
Recently, Otaru Douglas, APC publicity secretary in Nasarawa, alleged a planned and sponsored attempt to suspend Bello by one of the state’s governorship aspirants.
Douglas alleged that certain individuals, reportedly led by a gubernatorial aspirant, are purportedly working to foment division and disrupt 'the progress' made under the current state governor, Abdullahi Sule.
The APC state spokesperson also stated that a suspicious financial transaction linked to the accounts of some individuals, several of whom have reportedly already traveled to Abuja to execute their plans, was traced.
On Tuesday evening, July 1, Douglas and other Nasarawa APC state executives passed a vote of confidence on Bello.
The information was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of TVC News.
Read more on the 2027 general election:
- Tinubu breaks silence on El-Rufai, Atiku's coalition ahead of 2027 election
- VP fate in 2027 election: Barau speaks amid reports he may replace Shettima as Tinubu's running mate
- 2027 election: 'Peter Obi has accepted to become VP candidate,' Tinubu's spokesman speaks, makes claim
2027 election: Nasarawa gov reacts to merger moves
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sule asked his party, the ruling APC, not to panic over the imminent merger between some opposition parties.
The Nasarawa governor expressed optimism that the APC will 'perform wonderfully in the next two years'.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.