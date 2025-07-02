Executive members of the APC in Gayam ward, Lafia local government area (LGA) of Nasarawa, have suspended the party’s state chairman, Aliyu Bello

The ward leaders said Bello’s actions had brought embarrassment to the party and undermined its efforts to build internal cohesion and advance its objectives ahead of the 2027 election

The ward chairman of Gayam, Ibrahim Iliyasu, stated that the decision was taken in response to findings that Bello had allegedly committed a serious breach of party loyalty and discipline

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Aliyu Bello, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa, has been suspended by his ward leadership in the northcentral state over alleged anti-party conduct.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ibrahim Ilyasu, chairman of the APC Gayam ward in Lafia local government area (LGA), announced the sanction during a press briefing on Tuesday, July 1.

Iliyasu alleged that Bello was openly indulging in anti-party activities by promoting and campaigning for an aspirant from another political party.

Iliyasu said:

"We, the undersigned Executive Members of the All Progressives Congress, Gayam Ward in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state, hereby write to formally suspend you, Hon. Aliyu Bello, from the party with immediate effect."

The APC ward officials added:

“In line with the powers vested in us as ward executives under Article 21 (D)(i)-(iii) of the APC Constitution, and having consulted widely with stakeholders within the ward, we have resolved to suspend you (Bello) pending further investigation and disciplinary action by higher party organs."

Politics of Nasarawa ahead of 2027 election

Recently, Otaru Douglas, APC publicity secretary in Nasarawa, alleged a planned and sponsored attempt to suspend Bello by one of the state’s governorship aspirants.

Douglas alleged that certain individuals, reportedly led by a gubernatorial aspirant, are purportedly working to foment division and disrupt 'the progress' made under the current state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The APC state spokesperson also stated that a suspicious financial transaction linked to the accounts of some individuals, several of whom have reportedly already traveled to Abuja to execute their plans, was traced.

On Tuesday evening, July 1, Douglas and other Nasarawa APC state executives passed a vote of confidence on Bello.

