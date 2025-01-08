Political observers say there could be a force that might displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the 2027 general elections

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasawara state said the performance of his party, the APC, at the central and state levels, would swing votes in its favour in 2027

Sule explained that elections are not won at the federal level alone, stressing that governors' performances could aid the APC in the next presidential poll

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, on Wednesday, January 8, asked his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not to panic over the speculated imminent merger between some opposition parties.

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' programme, monitored by Legit.ng, Sule expressed optimism that the APC will 'perform wonderfully in the next two years'.

The APC stalwart said:

''What we are going to do in the next two years will determine the direction of our party, but I believe we are going to perform in the next two years wonderfully. Once we are able to do that, I don't think the party needs to fear any merger.''

Sule added:

"With due respect, I am not scared. I have said, with due respect, that the performance of the party depends on the performance not only at the central but also at the various state levels.

"Elections are not necessarily held only at the federal; elections are held at the various states, at the various states, at the various units. So, if you go and look at the performances of the governors that we are having, you can't say that you will be scared.

"Sometimes, we are just looking at policies and we are looking at the centre, what the centre is doing. But election is not held at the centre. Elections are held at the state, at the local government, at the development areas, you know, all those kind of places, at the units. And that's why Mr. President, during our lunch on the 1st of December, said that 'you the governors, you are the ones to drive development; you are the ones to do agriculture, I am expecting skills acquisition from you, mining, I am expecting performance from you'. So, he (President Tinubu) is sending it back to the states. That's the way I am looking at it."

2027: El-Rufai, Al-Mustapha, others meet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, Segun Showunmi, convener of the “National Opposition Movement”, revealed that some top politicians met.

According to Showunmi, the meeting was at the instance of Shehu Gabam, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major and ex-presidential aspirant who served as chief security officer (CSO) to former head of state General Sani Abacha, was at the meeting. Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was also present.

