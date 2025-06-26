There are rumours that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may opt for Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, to replace current Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027

The Northern Nigeria Progressive Youth Assembly (NNPYA) had in recent days canvassed support for Barau as a possible replacement for Shettima

However, in a statement on Wednesday, June 25, at a news conference, the deputy senate president stressed that he had no hand in the campaign and considered it 'ill-timed'

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, has said he will do whatever President Bola Tinubu asks of him.

As reported by The Cable, Barau spoke on Wednesday, June 25, at a press briefing ahead of the zonal public hearings of the senate committee on constitution review.

Barau Jibrin is not ruling out becoming Tinubu's running mate in the 2027 election, but explains that the decision is not now. Photo credit: @barauijibrin

Channels Television also noted the national assembly principal officer’s commitment.

'Barau not fixated on replacing Shettima'

Responding to questions on growing calls for him to be President Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 election, Barau said it is too early to discuss politics.

He said:

“Honestly, I don’t want to say anything about this now.”

Furthermore, Barau urged groups promoting his candidacy to focus on governance for now.

He said:

“I told them, instead of wasting energy on things that are not relevant now, channel your resources to support the president. When the time comes, we’ll play politics. But this time is for governance.”

Legit.ng reports that Barau's remark comes amidst escalating speculation regarding the political future of Vice President Kashim Shettima, particularly after a series of endorsements for President Tinubu’s re-election seemingly overlooked the current vice president.

Barau pledges loyalty to Tinubu ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: Barau I. Jibrin

Barau described Tinubu as his political father and credited him with his growth in politics.

“You’ll be surprised if I start telling you what he has done for me and my people,” he said.

“When we had issues in Kano, he resolved them. He ensured I got the senate ticket and stood by me to become deputy senate president.

“So, if the time comes and he says, ‘I want you to work with me,’ I’ll say, ‘Thank you, sir,’ and I will do it. Whatever he asks me to do, I’ll do. I’m loyal to him 100 percent.”

The deputy senate president said he and President Tinubu share a similar political tradition.

His words:

“Our faiths are tied together. We are both from the progressive family. I’m a progressive to the core, and we cherish loyalty. In 2027, I’ll do whatever he tells me to do."

Barau on Nigeria's constitutional review

Meanwhile, in a related development, Senator Barau announced that preparations for the review of the 1999 constitution were underway.

Barau disclosed that 59 bills and 31 proposals have been submitted for consideration, and called on Nigerians to actively participate in the constitutional review process by submitting memoranda and attending zonal public hearings.

The hearings are expected to take place across all six geopolitical zones.

