Top PDP leaders, including Atiku and David Mark, have declared the party a shadow of its former self, urging members to join a new coalition ahead of 2027

The group blamed PDP’s decline on internal mismanagement and APC interference, accusing the ruling party of undermining democracy and opposition unity

A coalition, possibly under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is being considered to challenge APC in 2027, as leaders call for unity, reform, and action

Prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have declared that the once-dominant opposition party has become a mere shadow of its former self.

This, the leaders, advised members to unite with a broader coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Top politicians including Atiku Abubakar and David Mark say the PDP has lost its way and are calling on members to join a new political movement. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialPDPNg/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

The group made this call in a communique issued on Tuesday night, July 1, following a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Notable figures in attendance included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President David Mark; ex-Governors Sule Lamido, Babangida Aliyu, Aminu Tambuwal, Sam Egwu, and Liyel Imoke; and former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus.

Internal rot and external pressure blamed for PDP’s decline

The group decried what they described as the PDP’s descent into disarray, blaming both internal mismanagement and external interference from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Cable reported.

According to the communique,

“The inability of PDP leadership to lead the party by its Constitution, rules, and regulations led it into a chaotic and undisciplined entity. The vision of the founding fathers has been lost, and the PDP’s once-proud role on the national and global stage has all but vanished.”

They alleged that the APC-led federal government has continued to exploit state institutions to weaken opposition voices and undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Call for a national coalition and revival of hope

In response to the PDP’s dwindling relevance and what they called a “national emergency,” the group called on patriotic Nigerians and well-meaning PDP members to join a new coalition effort aimed at salvaging the nation’s unity, security, and economic stability.

“All coalition partners must be united on issues of national unity, democracy, national security, and the political will to stamp out corruption,” the statement said.

The leaders hinted that modalities for electoral strategies, taking into account regional and national differences, would be finalised soon.

ADC may become vehicle for opposition comeback

With the PDP in decline, Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, and other prominent leaders are advising members to unite under a fresh coalition ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

The call for coalition-building follows earlier reports that opposition leaders are considering the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a joint platform for the 2027 elections, Leadership reported.

Further consultations are expected to take place on Wednesday to finalise restructuring plans for the ADC’s leadership in preparation for the polls.

Group brands APC government as disaster

The communique did not mince words in its assessment of the APC government, calling it “a disaster” and “an embarrassment on the world stage.”

“Painfully, Nigeria is now a diminished country. All indices of development that support citizens’ wellbeing have collapsed. Life is now hell in Nigeria,” the PDP leaders stated.

They added that intimidation tactics, political blackmail, and patronage from the APC had driven many elected officials away from the PDP, further weakening the party’s structure.

The meeting represents one of the most forceful coordinated statements yet from PDP elders as opposition figures regroup for what is shaping up to be a defining political contest in 2027.

2027 presidency: Why Atiku may not run in next election

Previously, Legit.ng reported that there have been several calls and analyses calling on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to stop contesting for the presidential election and sponsor a younger candidate for the number one position in Nigeria.

But the former vice president has shown interest in the next presidential election in Nigeria through his actions and comments. After losing the legal battle against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku hinted at his plan to contest in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng