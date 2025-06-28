The chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has stated that the party may still face more high-profile defections ahead of the 2027 elections

In a trending interview, Saraki said the PDP's internal crisis is far from over and hinted that one or two governors and some senators could still dump the party

Despite the gale of defections and leadership tussle, Saraki explained how the PDP crisis is an advantage in the long run

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Senate President and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reconciliation Committee, and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has warned that more defections from the party may still occur, even as efforts continue to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Senate President has revealed that the PDP may experience possible high-profile defections ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: More PDP may jump ship - Saraki

Saraki made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, June 27.

He said:

“PDP would likely see one or two more defections, and we should prepare ourselves for that; there is a possibility.

“We haven’t seen the worst of the defections for PDP. We would probably see maybe one or two governors who will defect, and we might see some senators who will defect.”

Timing of PDP crisis, an advantage

Speaking further, Saraki, however, described the timing of the crisis as an advantage, arguing that it gives the PDP time to recover and rebuild before the election cycle begins in full swing.

“For some of us, this happening early in PDP is an advantage. We are lucky that this is not happening, let’s say, late 2026; we would not even have had time to recover and regroup,” he said.

“We have just under two years to the election, and we are lucky to have that. I think, with a lot of commitment and understanding, it is not a lost cause.

“A party with over 26 years of history that has been around, the largest party, we will definitely have low times like this.”

PDP Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Dr. Bukola Saraki, speaks on high-profile defections ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Despite the turbulence at the national level, Saraki said the PDP remains strong at the grassroots and across state structures.

He added that the party is already laying the groundwork for the 2027 elections but warned that the stakes go beyond just party survival, Vanguard reported.

“This is not just about resolving today’s issues. It’s about building for the future. The next convention must not be business as usual. We must bring in new, younger faces who represent the future of this party.

“If PDP fails, Nigeria edges closer to a one-party state. And that would be a disaster for democracy.”

Watch Saraki's full interview below:

Read more about PDP crisis here:

2027 election: Saraki speaks on reconciliation efforts

Legit.ng previously reported that Dr. Bukola Saraki, reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Saraki expressed optimism about the party’s prospects and noted that the PDP has time to resolve its leadership crisis and restore itself as a vibrant opposition in Nigeria.

Speaking in Kwara state, Saraki hinted at progress being made, with reconciliation efforts gaining momentum ahead of the PDP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for the end of June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng