A Nigerian pastor used Arsenal’s recent Premier League victory to preach to his members during a church programme

The cleric compared the dedication of Arsenal fans over 22 years to the commitment Christians should show toward God and purpose

His Arsenal-themed sermon announcement sparked mixed reactions online after the flyer went viral on social media

A Nigerian cleric, Apostle Harrison Ayintete, has sparked reactions online after using Arsenal Football Club’s recent Premier League triumph as a lesson to his members.

The preacher shared the message in a Facebook post shortly after Arsenal officially won the 2025/2026 English Premier League title, ending the club’s 22-year wait for the trophy since the famous “Invincibles” season of 2003/2004.

A Nigerian pastor makes uses of Arsenal winning the Premier League title to generate a topic for his members. Photo credit: Apostle Harrison Ayintete/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Pastor preaches following Arsenal's Premier League victory

In the viral post, Apostle Ayintete congratulated Arsenal and its supporters around the world before announcing that one of his church teachings would focus on “Lessons From the Loyalty of an Arsenal Fan.”

According to him, Arsenal supporters remained loyal to the club for more than two decades despite not winning the league title during that period.

He said:

“We have been discussing biblical loyalty, the truth and the lies, for some weeks in church. Tonight, we focus on lessons of loyalty from an Arsenal fan."

The preacher compared the dedication of football supporters to the kind of commitment Christians should have toward God, family, friendship, and purpose.

He also referenced Apostle Paul’s biblical teachings about discipline and reward, stating that if football fans could remain faithful for 22 years over a football club, believers should be even more committed to things with eternal value.

“For 22 years, people stood in faith for what they believed even though it has no eternal value,” he added.

The post was accompanied by a promotional flyer advertising the church programme titled “Lessons From the Loyalty of an Arsenal Fan.”

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions as pastor announces Arsenal-themed topic

Legit.ng collected some reactions from netizens:

Samuel E Joseph said:

"This one na church?"

Nnagborogu Cornell Tochukwu said:

"We done become motivation."

John Igbogi Ali said:

"Only the Apostles can demystify this.😀😎 Loyalty and Arsenal are 5 & 6."

Source: Legit.ng