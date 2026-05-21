Governor Dikko Radda confirmed as APC's consensus candidate for Katsina's 2027 governorship election

2,835 delegates endorse Radda in a smooth and orderly affirmation exercise at Katsina People’s Square

APC leaders emphasise unity and cooperation as crucial for achieving electoral success in the upcoming elections

Governor Dikko Radda has been formally confirmed as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina state ahead of the 2027 general elections, following a unanimous endorsement by party delegates.

The affirmation exercise, held on Thursday, May 21, at the Katsina People’s Square, brought together 2,835 delegates from across the state, who collectively endorsed the governor for a second term in what party officials described as a smooth and orderly process.

Nigerian Governor Secures APC Rerun Ticket Ahead of 2027

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Machido declares uncontested consensus outcome

Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Yakubu Machido, while presenting the outcome, announced that Radda had effectively gone unchallenged, describing him as the party’s consensus choice going into the election cycle.

The declaration formally set the tone for what party stakeholders termed a unified front ahead of the 2027 polls.

APC hails unity and orderly process

The APC National Vice Chairman for the North-West, Muhammad Garba, praised the conduct of the exercise, noting that the party’s priority in Katsina was to ensure internal cohesion and a credible selection process.

He attributed the successful affirmation to cooperation among stakeholders and the governor’s engagement with party structures across the state, Vanguard reported.

Former Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee, Aminu Masari, also commended members for maintaining peace during the process and urged unity moving forward.

He said:

“It’s like an arrow; once it is drawn, you must ensure that the target is achieved. Your focus should be on ensuring victory for all APC flag bearers. Katsina remains the true symbol of APC as one united family,” he said.

State party leadership reaffirms cohesion

The Katsina state APC Chairman, Bishir Saulawa, described the party in the state as a closely knit political structure, expressing confidence that its unity would translate into electoral success and continued development.

In his acceptance remarks, Governor Radda thanked delegates, party executives, and supporters for the endorsement, assuring them of his continued dedication to service delivery and governance in the state.

He also reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the wider objectives of the APC ahead of the general elections, Channels Television reported.

The event was attended by senior party officials, lawmakers, former governors, local government representatives from all 34 councils, members of the State Executive Council, as well as youth and women groups, party elders, and other stakeholders.

The ceremony concluded with the formal presentation of the APC flag to Governor Radda, signalling his official status as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Katsina State.

APC publishes disqualified House of Reps aspirants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the APC released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its 2027 primary elections across several states.

Ondo and Rivers states recorded the highest number of aspirants marked “not cleared” during the APC screening exercise. The party did not provide reasons for the disqualification of affected aspirants ahead of the National Assembly primaries.

Source: Legit.ng