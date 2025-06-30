The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn as security forces prevented members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) from holding the planned NEC meeting

Security operatives of the Nigerian Police prevented the PDP BoT members from holding the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party headquarters in Abuja

Chief Bode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South West) and a prominent BoT member, has mentioned who gave the order

Abuja - On Monday, June 30, security operatives deployed to the national secretariat of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), barred members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) from holding their meeting at the party headquarters.

NEC meeting: PDP BoT locked out at Wadata plaza

Reports disclosed that some PDP BoT members were seen discussing the situation in hushed tones.

As reported by Daily Trust, the security operatives were ordered to make sure that no meeting takes place at the party headquarters.

The operatives who were in their numbers stormed the NEC hall on Monday, June 30, where the meeting was supposed to be held and asked those present to leave.

According to Daily Trust, a senior officer told his subordinates that some of the operatives to make sure everyone leaves the vicinity.

“Make sure nobody is in the hall there. That is the instruction. I heard there is another hall upstairs. Make sure nobody is meeting there,” he ordered.

Bode George alleges FG interference

Among those locked out was Chief Bode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South West) and a prominent BoT member, who condemned the action in strong terms and accused the government of undermining democratic principles.

Speaking with journalists at the scene, Chief George warned against what he described as creeping authoritarianism, drawing comparisons to repressive regimes.

“Do you want to turn us into North Korea? Or transform this country into Russia? We will not allow it. Nigerians will not allow it,” he declared.

How PDP crisis: Latest update

The PDP has been embroiled in crisis since the conduct of the presidential primaries for the 2023 general elections with almost all the organs divided into two camps.

The latest crisis over who is the National Secretary of the party has sparked confusion, with the acting national chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum and the deputy national chairman south, Taofeak Arapaja leading different camps of the NWC.

