The All Progressives Congress (APC) has wrapped up its state assembly primaries, with consensus arrangements dominating across most states

While winners celebrated the process as fair and democratic, several prominent figures voiced concerns about malpractice and irregularities

From Nollywood star Desmond Elliot to former speakers in Edo and Benue, the list of top losers reveals a dramatic shake-up in party politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its state assembly primary elections across Nigeria, with results now made public.

While many aspirants secured tickets through consensus arrangements, others faced competitive contests where candidates endorsed by state governors often came out on top.

APC primaries show consensus deals dominate as governor-backed aspirants win tickets. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Twitter

Consensus and governor endorsements

BBC News Pidgin observed that consensus was the dominant method in most states. In areas where elections were held, aspirants backed by governors largely clinched victory.

Winners hailed the process as “free and fair” and a reflection of internal democracy within the APC. However, several defeated aspirants alleged malpractice and irregularities.

Desmond Elliot loses Surulere ticket

Nollywood actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot announced his withdrawal from the Surulere Constituency 1 contest. Despite this, APC officials recorded 270 votes for him. His rival, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, won convincingly with 11,385 votes to secure the ticket.

Edo State Assembly setbacks

Edo State saw several sitting members lose their bids to return:

Atu Osawonyi, current deputy speaker, lost his Ikpomwonsa Aitusi Constituency seat to Ikpomwonsa Aitusi.

Yekini Idiaye, former deputy speaker, lost Akoko-Edo I Constituency to Humphrey Adewunmi.

Uyi Omosigho lost Oredo East Constituency to Osamuede Edebiri.

Asonsere Nicholas lost Ikpoba-Okha Constituency to Ndidi Aghimien.

Bright Iyamu lost Orhionmwon South Constituency to Etinosa Odiase.

These defeats highlight a significant shake-up in Edo’s political landscape, with several established figures unable to retain their positions.

Hyacinth Dajoh withdraws in Benue

Former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh, also withdrew from the primaries in Gboko West Constituency. He claimed the exercise was riddled with irregularities and lacked transparency. Political observers, however, noted that Dajoh had little chance due to not having the governor’s backing.

While winners praised the primaries, many losers accused the process of being flawed. Allegations of malpractice and lack of transparency have raised questions about the fairness of the exercise, even as the APC leadership insists it was a credible reflection of internal democracy.

Edo Assembly faces shake-up as deputy speaker Atu Osawonyi and other incumbents lose seats. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Twitter

Losers of APC senatorial primaries emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate primaries held on May 18 brought a mix of jubilation and disappointment across Nigeria, as party heavyweights and grassroots aspirants battled for tickets. According to Daily Trust, the contests produced unexpected outcomes, with some prominent figures securing victories while others faced defeat.

Among the winners were key presiding officers of the Senate. Senate President Godswill Akpabio clinched the Akwa Ibom North West ticket with 121,425 votes. Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau was affirmed as the candidate for Kano North in a consensus exercise witnessed by thousands of party members and officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele also emerged victorious.

Barau expressed gratitude to party members, saying their endorsement reflected confidence in his leadership. INEC officials praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng