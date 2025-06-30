Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, assured his supporters at home and abroad that he will be contesting the 2027 election and is willing to do a single four-year term as president

Obi dismissed speculations that he had agreed to a joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

The influential opposition figure asserted that the kind of coalition he is interested in is the one against alleged hunger, poverty, and the terrible state of healthcare and education in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has reassured his supporters that he will contest the 2027 election.

As reported by The Punch, Obi, who also addressed speculation about being part of a coalition as a running mate to some politicians, insisted that he had not entered into any such agreement.

Vanguard also noted Obi's stance.

Legit.ng recalls that Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, had claimed that Obi has accepted to become a vice-presidential (VP) candidate in the 2027 election.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, SelahMeditate, Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, predicted that Obi would disappoint his staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'.

Legit.ng reports that a coalition of opposition leaders is spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obi. The alliance once gained significant momentum.

Obi sets sights on 2027 election

Amid preparations for the next general election in Nigeria, Obi, on Sunday night, June 29, declared his 2027 presidential ambition.

The LP chieftain spoke during a live session on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, where he answered questions from supporters both in Nigeria and abroad.

In the same vein, in a statement released on Monday, June 30, by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Research (POMR), Obi set the record straight.

He said:

“If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians. Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it."

The POMR quoted the former Anambra state governor as saying:

“If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May, 2031."

Tinubu's aide meets Peter Obi in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, met Obi.

Onanuga shared photographs from their meeting via his verified X handle.

Both men met at the 90th birthday celebration of veteran journalist and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu, in Lagos state.

