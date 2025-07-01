The chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, expressed scepticism regarding Peter Obi’s recent readiness to serve only a single four-year term if elected president in 2027

Sani suggested that such a commitment would be “difficult for a lot of people to believe,” particularly in the northern region of Nigeria

Sani, a former presidential hopeful, cast doubt on the sincerity of any politician’s promise to limit their time in office

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Yabagi Sani has said that it would be difficult for northerners to believe the proposal by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, to run for president in 2027 and stay in office for a single term of four years.

Sani, who was a guest on Channels Television’s 'The Morning Brief' programme on Tuesday, July 1, said none of the politicians planning to run for president in the 2027 election, including Obi, is a saint.

IPAC boss speaks ahead of 2027 election, says Peter Obi's one-term pledge hard to believe. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Sani sceptical about Peter Obi's pledge

Legit.ng recalls that speaking during an X (formerly Twitter) Space hosted on Sunday, June 29, Obi said any candidate from the south elected president in 2027 must be prepared to leave office on May 28, 2031, in line with the “unwritten power-sharing agreement” and the zoning principle.

He added that the zoning principle, which alternates the presidency between north and south, is a commitment he has long championed.

Should the coalition hand him the ticket for the 2027 presidency on the back of that gentleman’s agreement, and should he win the election, Obi said he would not stay a day longer in office.

Reacting, Sani, the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), said the dynamics of power become different when politicians get into office.

The former presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) said going by the principle of rotation of power, the northern region of Nigeria should produce the country’s president after an eight-year rule by the south.

Already, President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southwest would complete a four-year term by May 2027 and is seeking re-election.

Sani said:

“Yes, Mr Peter Obi can agree to say: ‘I am going to do one term’ but the northerners will tell you that after Bola Tinubu’s term, if he gets the (second) election, it should come to the north. But we are human beings. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Peter Obi is not a saint; he is not somebody who is from another planet."

Peter Obi says he is willing to do a single four-year term as president of Nigeria. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi.

Source: Facebook

The IPAC chair added:

"We have seen successive governments trying to see how they can turn the constitution around and give themselves a third term and things like that.

“This is why it would be difficult for a lot of people to believe Mr Peter Obi that after one term, he would leave. And then how would he even succeed if you look at the sentimental aspect of it, the state capture, and power of incumbency.”

Read more on the 2027 election:

Tinubu's aide meets Peter Obi in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, met Obi.

Onanuga shared photographs from their meeting via his verified X handle.

Both men met at the 90th birthday celebration of veteran journalist and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu, in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng