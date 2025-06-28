President Bola Tinubu has been criticised over an alleged plan to travel abroad on a personal vacation

Peter Obi, Tinubu's opponent in the 2023 election, made the claim while criticising the recent announcement that the president will be travelling to the Caribbean nation

According to the presidency, Tinubu will be having a state visit to Saint Lucia to strengthen African nations' engagement and to attend the 17th summit of the BRIC nations in Brazil

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to go on holiday this time around, adding that his experience of the country in the last two years demands urgent action from the leader.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said that Nigeria is currently experiencing poor governance delivery, alleging that the president has channelled his energy into politics and to satisfy the elites, while the people are suffering from their needs.

Peter Obi criticises President Bola Tinubu's plan to travel Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi laments insecurity

He alleged that many Nigerians have lost their lives to different kinds of criminality in the country, while Nigeria is being ranked low in terms of security. He added that the recent news that President Tinubu will be travelling to the Caribbean is not welcome.

His statement reads in part:

"With such a gory picture of one’s country, you can imagine my bewilderment when I saw a news release from the Presidency announcing that President Bola Tinubu is departing Nigeria today for a visit to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean."

Obi's comment was a reaction to the report that President Tinubu will be travelling to Saint Lucia and Brazil to attend the BRIC meeting in the Caribbean nation. Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the disclosure via a statement on Friday, June 27.

Why Tinubu is travelling to Caribbean nations

President Bola Tinubu knocked over plan to visit Caribbean nations Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu is scheduled to deepen African nation engagement during his visit to Saint Lucia and then fly to Rio de Janeiro, where he will attend the 17th summit of the BRIC. The visit is expected to open new pathways for infrastructure development, educational cooperation, youth empowerment, and diplomatic exchange.

But Obi, in his statement, said that two of these days are only meant for the official visit, while the rest will be for the personal vacation of the president. Obi has been a consistent critic of President Tinubu since his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Recall that Obi contested against the president in the 2023 presidential election but came third in the poll. The former Anambra governor challenged the outcome of the poll at the Supreme Court, but his case was dismissed over a lack of credible evidence.

See Obi's tweet here:

Peter Obi shaded Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has shaded Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on his return to Nigeria from France in a veiled message.

During his visit to the Muslim community in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Obi said no serious leader would leave the country to rest somewhere else with the situation of Nigeria now.

The former governor of Anambra state said he had not rested since the election ended because of the dilemma Nigeria currently finds itself.

