Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Pep Guardiola after winning the 2025/26 Premier League title

Arsenal were confirmed as champions on Tuesday, May 19, after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant for three years at Manchester City before leaving to take up Arsenal’s managerial job

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City after winning the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

The Gunners were crowned champions on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after Manchester City played a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Mikel Arteta sends message to Pep Guardiola after Arsenal won Premier League title. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City’s failure to beat Bournemouth prevented them from dragging the Premier League title race into the final day of the season.

Arsenal became champions for the first time in 22 years as Pep Guardiola reportedly bowed out of the Premier League after 10 successful years at City, as noted by The Athletic.

The Spanish manager will reportedly manage his final game at the Etihad Stadium against Europa League winner Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Arteta sends message to Pep Guardiola

Arsenal will travel across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, a match that has become a formality having already secured the title.

Mikel Arteta, speaking during his pre-match conference, acknowledged the impact of Guardiola and Manchester City on his journey.

“They’ve been a huge part of that journey, and Pep has been a huge part of that journey. First of all, because I started my coaching career with him,” he said as quoted by arsenal.com .

“And then because, not only Pep and Man City, but the other opponents as well in the league and all the colleagues that we have in the league. They continue to raise the standards to crazy levels in this league.

“It has provoked in myself, the players, the staff and the club to be obligated to raise those levels and those standards to try to be better than that.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve been very, very close, and this time, thankfully, we managed to win it,” he concluded.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth defeated Arsenal in April, nearly derailing their title chase, but also stopped City. Arteta confirmed he called his friend to thank him.

Mikel Arteta confirmed he called Andoni Iraola to thank him. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

“I didn’t message him, no. I called him. I called him yesterday, first of all, to congratulate him on the incredible job that he’s done with Bournemouth. Obviously, I said, you almost took the Premier League away from us, and now you helped us to win it,” he added.

The job is not over for the Gunners as they will begin their preparations for the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

10 defining moments in Arsenal's victory

Legit.ng previously analysed 10 defining moments that helped Arsenal win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners had different players step up in crucial moments, including Golden Glove winner David Raya, with crucial saves in decisive matches.

Source: Legit.ng