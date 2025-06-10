Days, after suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara called on Nigerians to appreciate President Bola Tinubu, the APC in Rivers state, issued a strong warning to him

On Tuesday, June 10, Rivers APC led by its caretaker committee, Tony Okocha, urged Governor Fubara to reconcile with the state's House of Assembly members or risk impeachment

This warning came days after Fubara visited President Tinubu as ex-President Jonathan and two other ex-presidents are reportedly working for his reinstatement on or before June 12

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Tuesday, June 10, the All Progressives Congress (APC) warned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara that only sincere reconciliation efforts can prevent his impeachment.

Rivers APC has urged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reconcile with the state's lawmakers or risk impeachment. Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, June 10, the chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, stated that the suspended governor has yet to initiate any meaningful steps to reconcile with the duly elected lawmakers in the state, The Punch reported.

On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State due to the ongoing political deadlock between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Following this declaration, the president suspended Governor Fubara and the State House of Assembly, appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as sole administrator for a six-month tenure.

Tinubu under pressure to reinstate Fubara after suspending governor for six-months and appointing Ibas as Rivers sole administrator. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Facebook

Jonathan, others want Tinubu to reinstate Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan and two other ex-presidents are mounting pressure on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Fubara on or before June 12, Democracy Day.

The source added that the former president also initiated the two recent visits of the suspended governor to President Tinubu.

According to sources, Fubara's two visits to President Tinubu were secret instructions of those former presidents, noting that “by the president’s body language, the governor may be returned sooner than the six months earlier announced by the president.”

Rivers crisis: Wike mentions how Fubara betrayed him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT minister Nyesom Wike, revealed that he often weeps privately when reflecting on what he describes as acts of betrayal by the suspended Rovers governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, made the emotional statement during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 2

Wike described Fubara’s actions as painful, especially considering the role he played in his emergence as Rivers state governor in 2023

