Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers State, has reportedly visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos. Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 3.

This came on the second day, Fubara's estranged political godfather and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, held a media briefing and mentioned how he always feels sad when he sees how he was betrayed by the suspended governor.

Wike, a two-term former governor of Rivers state, made this revelation during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 2. He clarified his stance regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state and his fallout with Fubara, who was suspended from office since March 2025.

The minister also noted that he often asked himself if Fubara’s actions toward him were necessary, despite the role he played to ensure he succeeded him.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Fubara was seen at President Tinubu's residence in Lagos. He was said to have held a closed-door meeting with the president during the visit.

The full pictures are here:

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers State's political structure.

The state has continued to make the headlines since Fubara's suspension, as various stakeholders continue to fault President Tinubu's decision, but the president had claimed that his actions were in the interest of the South-South state.

Recently, the suspended governor urged his supporters and the people of Rivers state to help him thank President Tinubu, adding that he did not know how he got his information, but he acted with wisdom and at the right time. He also urged his supporters to desist from violence and embrace the ongoing peace negotiation.

Source: Legit.ng