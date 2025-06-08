President Bola Tinubu has again been predicted of the possibility of him to reinstate suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reportedly been spearheading two other ex-presidents to mount pressure on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers on or before June 12.

Jonathan was said to have engaged President Tinubu in a long telephone conversation, urging the president to reinstate the suspended governor on or before June 12, in honour of democracy day.

According to Vanguard, multiple sources confirmed the move by three former presidents behind the scenes, urging the president to honour democracy day with the reinstatement of the embattled Fubara.

President Tinubu is expected to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, June 12, which is the celebration of democracy day in Nigeria.

Recall that on March 18, Tinubu announced the suspension of Fubara for six months, a development that opposition members kicked against, saying the constitution did not empower the president to suspend or remove an elected governor and impose an emergency rule irrespective of the situation in the state.

The president's critics have cited Sections 305 and 188, which prescribed emergency rule without the governor being suspended and stated that only the state House of Assembly can remove elected officials.

Irrespective of the critics' claims, the president slammed six months suspension on Fubara, his deputy and members of the state House of Assembly, whose majority are loyalists of the estranged Fubara's godfather, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and who (the lawmakers) have initiated Fubara's impeachment process.

Why Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara

Tinubu's action came at the climax of the political rift between Fubara and Wike over the control of the political structure in Rivers and appointments into major positions in the government.

There have been speculations that Tinubu could lift the suspension on May 29, when the president celebrated the second anniversary of his administration; however, the suspension was not lifted, and many are hoping on June 12.

Nevertheless, external forces have reportedly been mounting pressure on the president, who is not even part of the major gladiators in the matter. Among these forces was the former President Jonathan. The source added that “That is besides the concern expressed by two other former presidents.”

According to sources, Fubara's two visits to President Tinubu were secret instructions of those former presidents, noting that “by the president’s body language, the governor may be returned sooner than the six months earlier announced by the president.”

