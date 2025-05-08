Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of One Love Family, has declared support for President Tinubu's emergency rule in Rivers state

He described Tinubu's intervention in the Rivers crisis between Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara as timely

On Thursday, the founder of One Love Family explained why Wike and the suspended governor of Rivers state should reconcile while emphasizing the real enemy of peace

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent intervention in the political clash between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Satguru Maharaj Ji wades into Rivers crisis, advises Wike and Fubara. Photo credit: Ben Ezeamulu

Source: UGC

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Legit.ng understands that Wike and Fubara are loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich Rivers state.

However, Maharaj Ji, in a statement he signed on Thursday, May 8, urged the duo to sheath their swords in the best interest of the people of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

As reported by The Punch, he stressed further that the feud between Wike and Fubara was uncalled for, hence the need to work together for the progress of the state.

Rivers crisis: Guru Maharaj speaks about real enemy of peace

Guru Maharaj hails Tinubu's intervention in Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“The Wike vs Fubara conflict, like others of its kind and of the past, will ultimately end and will leave the abjectly poor masses of Nigeria struggling and gleaning in their protracted penury as usual.

“Therefore, President Tinubu’s intervention against the highly emotional clash in the state is certainly a perfect antidote.”

As reported by The Punch, the founder also disclosed that the real enemy of the state and Nigeria is neither Wike nor Fubara, and it is not Tinubu or any of the indigenous Nigerians in his cabinet.

“Instead of fighting and hating themselves, Wike and Fubara should commit themselves against sustaining rifts or disagreements in the state for the real enemy of peace and progress in Nigeria, to exploit to the benefit of their ultra-evil agenda.

“I, therefore, call on Wike and Fubara to reconcile sooner than later in the best interest of the people of the state and of the greater population of indigenous Nigerians spread across other parts of Nigeria,” he advised.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Fubara visited Wike, begged for reconciliation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara reportedly visited Nyesom Wike, at his Abuja residence, seeking reconciliation weeks after his suspension.

Fubara was accompanied to Wike's residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun.

A close source and Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka confirmed the meeting and shared further details amid the emergency rule in Rivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng