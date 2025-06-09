Abia North Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has disclosed that Governor Alex Otti of Abia is supporting President Bola Tinubu, and the president is also supporting him

Kalu, who had served as a two-term governor of the state, reiterated his commitment to the APC and President Tinubu

The senator also distances himself from the coalition, while maintaining that he had a personal relationship with he coalition leader, including Atiku Abubakar

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has disclosed that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is one of the opposition governors secretly supporting President Bola Tinubu and vice versa.

Kalu, a two-term former governor of Abia State, had visited the governor on Monday, June 9. While addressing journalists, the high-ranking senator downplayed the opposition leaders' move to form a coalition to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

His statement reads in part:

“He (Otti) is supporting Tinubu. He has no problem with me. I don’t want to talk about the coalition. There are many people in the coalition. Otti is supporting Tinubu, and Tinubu is supporting Otti; that is my deal. I am not into coalition.”

Kalu distances himself from the coalition

The former governor subsequently distanced himself from the coalition plot, while maintaining that most of the key players in the coalition movements have a personal relationship with him, including the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi.

Senator Kalu then maintained his firm commitment to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. This came barely two weeks after the senator put up a drama during the plenary on Tuesday, May 27, when he stormed the national assembly with an attire bearing the inscription "Tinubu for President 2027".

The lawmaker who addressed journalists after the plenary session explained that his attire was an open endorsement of President Tinubu's second-term ambition in the 2027 presidential election.

Why I wore clothes campaigning for Tinubu - Kalu

He further explained that his dress was tailored to announce the endorsement of the president's second term bid and that the senators from the southeast are fully behind Tinubu.

The former governor also added that the campaign outfit has already been adopted by others, saying that he was not the only one already wearing it and that people have started wearing the campaign outfit.

He stressed that his dressing is for the president, adding that the southeast caucus of the APC has long ago endorsed Tinubu's second term bid, before other groups began to do the same.

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

