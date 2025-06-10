The Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) has been renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by FCT minister Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, June 10

The FCT minister and former Rivers governor however maintained that anybody who would use the iconic facility must pay irrespective of his or her status

Dada Olusegun, a presidential aide, shared photos of the development on Tuesday as Tinubu commissions the newly renovated facility

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, June 10, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike renames ICC to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Wike gives condition for use of Tinubu International Conference Centre

While speaking at the commissioning of the edifice by the Tinubu in Abuja, Wike said the ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre’ is a world-class structure requiring constant maintenance.

As reported by The Nation, he noted with the permission of the president that anybody that would use the newly renovated ICC must be made to pay irrespective of his or her status.

The iconic facility was originally constructed in 1991 under the administration of former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, designed to serve as a first-class event centre meeting global standards.

See the photos as Tinubu commissions the newly renovated International Conference Centre;

