Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged his supporters, Rivers people and Nigerians to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the Rivers crisis

Fubara, who was suspended by Tinubu after declaring a state of emergency, said he did not know how the president gets his information, but acted with wisdom and at the right time

The governor then assured his supporters that the suspended executive and legislature would soon be restored and urged them to embrace the peace deal and its process

Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state, has called on his supporters, the people of Rivers and Nigerians at large, to thank President Bola Tinubu for his quick intervention to stop the oil-rich state from falling into anarchy as a result of the political crisis in the state.

The suspended governor disclosed that the reconciliation and peace process was meant to restore all executive and legislative institutions and offices, which he said was already underway.

Siminalayi Fubara tenders unreserved appreciation to President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit @SimFubaraKSC, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fubara expresses confidence in returning to office

He then assured that good governance and democracy would soon return to the state, adding that the two arms are already working together for the people's good.

Leadership reported that the suspended governor made this known while speaking at a meeting of stakeholders and leaders of a group named "Simplified Movement", in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday, May 29.

The embattled governor also assured that he and others would soon return to office and urged his supporters and the people of the state to show an unreserved apology to the president. He commended Tinubu's "bold action" to stop the political crisis in the state. He then called on his supporters to subject themselves to peace so that the state can move forward.

His statement reads in part:

“I don’t know how he gets his information, but the truth is that he acted with wisdom at the right time. He is the one you should thank. And let me also thank him personally for his intervention, and the personalities across the country, who moved in and appealed to him to intervene."

When did Wike and Fubara's rift start?

Recall that Governor Fubara and his estranged godfather, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been engaged in a political rift barely six months after the former resumed office, leading to an unending crisis in the oil-rich state.

There are claimed that Governor Fubara, who was suspended by President Bola Tinubu over the unending crisis in the state and declared a state of emergency, has apologised to his estranged political godfather.

Following the declaration of a state of emergency, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the state's sole administrator. However, the president's action has been faulted and described as unconstitutional by opposition leaders.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara speaks on peace move with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Wike says Fubara remains his political son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has hinted at the possible return of peace between him and his embattled political godson, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike, who was also the immediate past governor of Rivers, declared that Fubara remained his political godson, and there was no war between them.

Recall that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of the state's political structure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng