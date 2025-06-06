Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Akwa Ibom state - The Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Ememobong, has resigned his appointment in protest an hour after Governor Umo Eno defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns after gov defects to APC

Mr Ememobong posted his resignation letter on Facebook about an hour after Governor Eno officially announced he had left the PDP for APC at an event in Government House on Friday.

Recall that Governor Eno earlier confirmed that he was leaving the PDP for the APC and urged cabinet members unwilling to join him in the new party to resign.

“Prepare to resign the day I announce that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is,” Mr Eno had said.

However, on Friday, Mr Ememobong cited the governor’s directive as the basis of his resignation.

“Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.

“While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long-standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors,” he said.

