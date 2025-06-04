As part of its move to revive the Ibom Paint factory, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has declared a state of emergency

The governor also appointed his senior special assistant on entrepreneurial development, Mr. Ime Uwah, as the Sole Administrator of the company

Governor Eno made this known on Wednesday during the commissioning of the renovated manufacturing facility

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on Wednesday, June 4, declared a State of Emergency on the revamped Ibom Paint, located in Etinan Local Government Area, formerly known as Peacock Paints.

Why did Governor Eno declare a state of emergency in his state?

Eno also appointed his senior special assistant on entrepreneurial development, Mr. Ime Uwah, as the sole administrator of the company while commissioning the revamped manufacturing facility on Wednesday.

As reported by Vanguard, he commended Uwah for his commitment to the restructuring and overhauling process, and also praised the Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, for his passionate efforts in translating the government’s vision of revamping the company.

Recalling the decision, the governor said:

“A few months ago, during one of our project review meetings, the issue of resuscitating Ibom Paint came up. I asked Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob if it was possible to really revive this place. He responded, ‘Yes, we can.’ What this place needed was dynamic management, free from distractions, and that is what it now has.”

“I have declared a State of Emergency on Ibom Paint, and the Sole Administrator is Honourable Ime Uwah. He is the one running this factory and has produced results in the last three months. This place will engage our young people, and it is important we keep it alive.”

Governor Eno directed all those handling state government projects to patronize Ibom Paint, assuring that his administration will continue partnering with AKICORP to ensure all state-owned enterprises function optimally.

Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers over political crisis

Meanwhile, Eno made this move months after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18. The Nigerian president also suspended Governor Fubara and his deputy for six months following the political crisis rocking the state.

Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution interprets a state of emergency as a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures to regain control.

