Veteran Rapper M.I. Abaga confessed his regret over supporting the APC during the 2015 elections

The former Choc Boiz Boss said he thought PDP was corrupt at the time, but APC failed to meet expectations

Nigerians flooded social media with mixed reactions, praising him for his boldness, while others slammed him

Ace Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as M.I., has shocked fans with a public confession that he regrets supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections that brought Muhammadu Buhari into power.

Speaking in an interview on the latest episode of the Menism Podcast, the award-winning rapper said his support for the APC was born out of frustration with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which he viewed as deeply corrupt at the time.

According to the rapper, he was one of many Nigerians who genuinely believed the APC would bring meaningful transformation.

M.I Abaga says he regrets supporting APC in 2015. Photos: @mi_abaga/IG

He stated:

“Yes, I supported APC because at that time, I felt that the PDP government was very corrupt. I was part of the people who lifted my voice to say, ‘Let us stand and bring in democracy.’”

However, nearly a decade later, the rapper now admitted that the APC has failed to live up to the vision he had in mind when he threw his weight behind the party.

He said:

“As human beings, no matter how much you try to be right, you will be wrong sometimes. APC, unfortunately, isn’t the APC of my dreams."

M.I.'s comments were sparked by online backlash he received after tweeting about the herdsmen killings in Benue State, with many users reminding him of his past support for the ruling party.

In response, the “Undisputed Champion” crooner owned up to his political choices, saying he now focuses on using his platform for youth empowerment and advocating for good governance.

He added:

“I'm more interested now in collaborating with the youth to build the Nigeria we deserve."

See the video here:

Netizens react to MI Abaga’s confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below

@iamJideOfLagos:

"At least he admitted it. Some celebs are still forming blind loyalty while we suffer."

@BimpeOnTheGram:

"So now that APC has disappointed you, what next? We’ve all been suffering since 2015"

@DrealBabaTee:

"Oga M.I, apology no go bring back fuel price or reduce dollar o. You sef follow put us for wahala"

@AdaBaby_xo:

"I respect him for owning up. Most of our so-called activists go mute when their fave fails.

@KunleCertified:

"You campaigned for change, you got confusion. Now you’re shouting with us — welcome, sir."

@TracyVibes:

"Better late than never. M.I is still one of the realest in the game. Respect for speaking up"

@Big_Perry_:

"Just say “I was scammed like every other Nigerian.” No need for long talk. We move"

M.I. Abaga says he thought PDP was corrupt at the time, but APC failed to meet expectations. Photo: @mi_abaga/IG

