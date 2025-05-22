Akwa Ibom governor Umo Eno has confirmed that he will be dumping the PDP for the APC soon, to members of his cabinet

Governor Eno reportedly warned his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they will not be joining him in his defection move

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has asked all his commissioners and political appointees to either resign from their positions in his cabinet or join him in dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was said to have issued the directive during the meeting of the state executive council, where Eno reportedly confirmed his planned defection from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 election.

Governor Umo Eno confirms planning to dump PDP for APC Photo Credit: @_pastorumoeno

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, sources who witnessed the meeting explained that the governor made it clear that his defection should not be a surprise to any member of the cabinet, adding that any of them who claim ignorance of his move are living in the old days.

One of the sources said:

“Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave the PDP is still living in the 18th century.”

The governor further explained that he was joining the APC because of the leadership style of the President Bola Tinubu administration. He added that he wanted to work closely with the Federal Government.

Governor Eno subsequently warned his appointees not to think of not joining him in his political direction, saying that not joining him in the APC is non-negotiable. The governor added that only the elected members, such as the state's House of Assembly and local government chairmen, are exempted.

He said he had nothing to negotiate with his cabinet member and explained that none of them can use the party structure to fight him after leaving the PDP, adding that he will still have control of the PDP structure.

Governor Eno is one of the PDP governors who have been reportedly planning to join the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections. He also recently declared support for the re-election of the APC's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The governor recently commented:

“Let me end by assuring our people-loving President that we will stand by him. He deserves to complete his eight years in office. He cannot start this work and abandon it. Someone else may not finish it with the same passion."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng