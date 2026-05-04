Annie Macaulay Idibia could not keep calm over her daughter Isabel’s movie appearance

The mum of two excitedly shared clips of Isabel’s interesting scenes with popular actor Ik Ogbonna

She further appreciated the movie star for giving her child the opportunity to show her onscreen skills

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia had a proud mom moment as her first daughter, Isabel, featured in a new movie recently.

Annie shared a clip of Isabel’s performance in IK Ogbonna’s new movie, The Seed of the Ghetto.

Annie Idibia’s daughter leaves viewers amazed with performance. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Facebook

The mum of two expressed how full her heart felt watching her daughter’s screen deliveries.

She praised Isabel for bringing her role to life with passion and authenticity, noting that it was more than just acting, but a heartfelt performance.

In her post, Annie thanked IK Ogbonna for giving Isabel the opportunity.

She further urged fans to watch the film on IK Ogbonna TV.

Overflowing with excitement, she described Isabel as her “sunshine” and encouraged her to keep shining, adding that this is only the beginning of her journey in the entertainment world.

“My heart is so full watching my 17-year-old daughter @isabelidibiaaa shine in this movie role. Sunshine … You brought every scene to life so beautifully, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Annie wrote, before urging fans to support Isabel’s debut.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Macaulay-Idibia expressed her joy after being surprised by her first daughter with legendary singer 2Baba, Isabel Idibia.

The mother of two revealed that she was left in awe when Isabel unexpectedly showed up at her event.

Annie explained that she had left her daughter at home, and Isabel gave no hint that she planned to attend.

Sharing her excitement, Annie described the moment as a sweet gesture that touched her deeply. She wrote:

“My daughter @isabelidibiaa came to surprise me. I was so excited; I left her at home, and she said nothing. When I count my blessings, I count my girls triple times and more.”

The actress, who is known for her close bond with her children, emphasised how much her daughters mean to her, noting that their love and support remain her greatest source of strength.

This heartfelt moment between Annie and Isabel has warmed fans, highlighting the strong mother-daughter connection that continues to inspire many.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her estranged husband 2baba honoured the actress on Mother's Day.

Isabella described Annie as the best mother a daughter could ever have. The young champ wished her mum a happy Mother's Day and expressed her eternal love for her

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum a girl could ever ask for. I love you unconditionally, mama @annieidibia1.”

This heartfelt Mother's Day post came during her parents' divorce process and her father's new affair with Edo legislator Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng reported that when Isabella turned 14 in December, Annie reflected on the day she gave birth to her, revealing that when she first peered into her daughter's eyes, she saw magic.

She added that as she held her daughter, her heart beamed, and she felt an unusual affection. Annie was proud of her mini-me, praising her for being fearless, motivated, intelligent, talented, loving, compassionate, and good-hearted. She expressed her love for her by referring to her as 'her' twin and best friend.

Also, Annie was a pleased mother in May last year when her daughter Isabella became Nigeria's youngest adolescent YouTuber.

Annie Idibia speaks on daughter’s impressive acting skills. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Netizens celebrate Annie Idibia's daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

neufcentmillion said:

"God forbid oo😂😂😂he knows himself."

empresspowei said:

"It's that God forbid part that wants to make me watch this movie 😂😂😂😂."

mawuli_gavor said:

"Superstar in the making. Lion no dey born fowl @annieidibia1 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

faithobiangeri said:

"God forbid took me out 😂😂😂 So you know say you be koromoto? Men sha know what they're doing."

calmi_apb said:

"Did he say God forbid? 😂😂😂😂😂 Who knows if my dad is rejecting my prayers low key?😂"

itslisadave said:

"She practically ate her role😍😍 so proud of her mama.😍😍😍."

nadyryne said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥She got from her mother. Well done @isabelidibiaaa you nailed the role ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kateben21 said:

"Such an inspiring movie."

queenestyjudith said:

"An apple does not fall far from the tree. Congratulations mama."

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state Assembly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba attracted attention from many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

After announcing his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, he was accused of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the Nigerian music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng