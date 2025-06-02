The Akwa Ibom state government has reacted to the viral video of Governor Umo Eno's daughter accusing her of using them for sacrifice

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, alleged that false prophets are the ones manipulating the governor's daughter, Mrs. Jane Eddidiong Ufot

According to Umanah, the viral video was captured shortly after the death of Governor’s Eno beloved wife last year

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno-led Akwa Ibom state government alleged that Mrs. Jane Eddidiong Ufot was manipulated by ‘false prophets’ to share the viral video.

Ufot accused her father, Governor Eno, of the evil forces behind last year’s death of her mother, Pastor Mrs Patience Eno.

Akwa Ibom govt says the viral video happened last year after the death of Governor Umo Eno's wife. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Ufotis the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the Governor on Health, Safety, and Environment.

In the video, she and her little daughter expressed intense threats to their lives by the same evil forces they believed “sacrificed” the late governor’s wife.

As reported by Vanguard, Ufot warned Governor Eno never to allow forces to kill her and daughter the same way.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said Governor Eno’s daughter acted under the influence of false prophets taking advantage of the trauma of losing a dear mother.

“Reflects a moment of emotional outpouring from a bereaved child who, under the influence of false prophets, had been misled to believe the family’s involvement in politics contributed to her mother’s demise. The child was simply seeking attention and reassurance from her father during a time of deep grief”

Umanah said the video was captured shortly after the painful passing of the governor’s beloved wife last year.

He added that:

“It is disheartening that a private and traumatic moment involving a grieving young girl is now being maliciously weaponized in an attempt to tarnish the image of the Governor and score cheap political points.

“At no point in the said video did the child accuse the Governor of causing her mother’s death, as falsely portrayed by mischief makers. The government observed with concern the calculated attempts by detractors and self-styled “pastorpreneurs” to exploit a deeply emotional family moment for political mischief.

Akwa Ibom governor speaks after viral video

Recall that Governor Eno dismissed a viral video suggesting family discord, reaffirming his family's unity and urging the public to respect his late wife’s memory.

The governor criticized detractors for spreading misleading narratives, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to governance and the ARISE Agenda.

Speaking at Nsima Ekere’s 60th birthday event, Eno questioned the timing of the video's resurfacing and stressed his focus on serving the people of Akwa Ibom

'Why I’m leaving PDP': Governor Eno speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno said it is no longer news that he is leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP governor confirmed his planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor of the oil-rich state explained the reason for his decision to dump the PDP for the ruling APC.

