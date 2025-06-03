The former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose has urged Abia state governor Alex Otti not to abandon the Labour Party

Fayose spoke weeks after Governor Otti addressed the rumours of him dumping the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress

Fayose of the PDP who visited Abia state lauded Otti for a job well done in two years and encouraged him to ignore the recent wave of defections plaguing the party

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has advised the Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, to remain steadfast in the Labour Party (LP) regardless of the wave of defections plaguing the party.

Ayo Fayose advises Abia Governor Alex Otti over alleged defection moves ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Alex Otti, Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Fayose counsels Abia gov over alleged move to APC

Fayose gave the counsel on Sunday, June 1, while addressing journalists at Otti’s country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

Speaking glowingly of Otti’s performance in office, Fayose urged the governor to resist any pressure to decamp, noting that his contributions and identity within the Labour Party had become an institution on their own.

As reported by Channels TV, the ex-Ekiti governor said:

“My governor, don’t decamp; you are an institution here. We are talking about the diversity of Nigeria, a multi-party system. They will say Labour Party — even if everybody leaves, people don’t leave. Remain there. You are the national chairman.”

Abia governor Alex Otti earlier clarified reports of his alleged defection to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Abia state government

Source: Facebook

2027: Otti reacts to rumours of dumping Labour Party for APC

Recall that in April, Governor Otti dismissed reports suggesting that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from LP, describing the claims as “false, baseless, and unfounded”.

Amid talks of a re-election bid in 2027, the governor recently declared that he will consult with God first before making his decision.

However, reports disclosed that Governor Alex Otti is reportedly in advanced negotiations with the APC amid speculations of a mass defection from the Labour Party.

But LP's top-ranking official confirmed this to Vanguard and noted that Otti demanded guaranteed 2027 tickets for himself, his state Assembly, and National Assembly members.

Labour Party leadership crisis is far from over as the Independent National Electoral Commission prepares to take fresh action following the Supreme Court’s recent verdict.

Read more about LP, gov's defection here:

2027 election: Tinubu endorses top PDP governor

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that in a significant twist of events, President Bola Tinubu reportedly endorsed Enugu state governor Peter Mbah for a second term in office.

Arthur Eze, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, revealed this recently after maintaining that Tinubu is God's gift to Nigeria.

This is as more PDP governors are moving to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election weeks after Delta state governor collapsed the entire PDP structure and moved to the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng