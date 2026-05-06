Bukayo Saka has dropped a hint of who Arsenal want to face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Saka scored Arsenal’s goal in the 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid to send the Gunners to their first final in 20 years

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will face off at Allianz Arena on Wednesday to decide the second finalist

Bukayo Saka has dropped a massive hint on who Arsenal want to face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the Emirates Stadium thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal, to progress 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at Metropolitano.

Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta celebrate after Arsenal reached Champions League final. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners reached their first Champions League final in 20 years, since losing the 2006 final to Barcelona, and hoped to win their first-ever trophy.

The second finalist will be decided when Bayern Munich hosts Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. PSG won the first leg 5-4 in France.

Saka hints at preferred opponent

Match winner Bukayo Saka, speaking during the post-match conference, was quizzed about who Arsenal wants to face in the final.

The England international initially pushed back the question, claiming he would only give a media-trained answer before dropping a hint.

“Come on, man... You can't ask me that. I'd have to give a media-trained answer. You know deep down who we'd want to face in the final,” he told CBS Sports as quoted by Evening Standard.

Even though he refused to drop a name, the majority believes that it is Paris Saint-Germain who eliminated Arsenal in the semi-final last season.

The Parisians went on to win their first-ever trophy, beating Inter Milan 5-0 and are in contention to reach a second consecutive final this year.

Arteta speaks about Arsenal’s journey

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of emotions after the final, after a historic night at the Emirates Stadium, arguably the biggest at the club in the last 20 years.

He admitted that Arsenal have gone through a difficult journey, but believes they will have an incredible day in Budapest in the final in coming weeks.

“It’s very tough and difficult, but again, we've all been so aligned on the desire and ambition that we have for the club. Then you have to be lucky sometimes, things have to go your way,” he said as quoted by arsenal.com .

Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal reached Champions League. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

“We put obviously so much work, passion and belief into what we do, and today we got rewarded to have an incredible day in Budapest in a few weeks.”

Arsenal will turn their attention to the Premier League, where they are in a commanding position for the title, and a win against West Ham will have them on the verge of their first title in 22 years.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s opponent

Legit. ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted Arsenal’s opponent in the Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid.

One of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will reach the final later on Wednesday and face Mikel Arteta’s side in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng